TSA: Highest number of travelers since start of pandemic passed through airport checkpoints on Sunday

BOSTON (WHDH) - More than 1.3 million people returning home from holiday trips passed through airport checkpoints across the United States on Sunday, marking the highest volume of travelers on a single day since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic.

Despite a nationwide surge in new COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations, the Transportation Security Administration says it screened a total of 1,327,289 travelers.

BREAKING NEWS: @TSA screened 1,327,289 people at airport checkpoints nationwide yesterday, Sunday, Jan. 3. It was the highest checkpoint volume since the pandemic hit. It was also the 8th of the last 12 days and 11th of the last 16 days that throughput topped 1 million. — Lisa Farbstein, TSA Spokesperson (@TSA_Northeast) January 4, 2021

“It was the highest checkpoint volume since the pandemic hit. It was also the eighth of the last 12 days and 11th of the last 16 days that throughput topped 1 million,” TSA spokesperson Lisa Farbstein said in a tweet.

In previous years, many travelers have delayed their return home after the two-week holiday period in an effort to avoid crowds and find a lower airfare on a weekday, Farbstein noted.

Health officials are fearful that holiday travel will lead to another coronavirus surge, much like the one that followed in the days and weeks after Thanksgiving.

In the weeks leading up to Christmas, officials begged Americans to stay home and gather only with members of their household.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)