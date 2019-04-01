TSA: Man caught with loaded gun at Logan Airport

BOSTON (WHDH) - A Weymouth man was stopped at Logan Airport on Sunday after trying to bring a loaded gun on an airplane, officials say.

Transportation Security Administration officers spotted the gun in the checkpoint X-ray machine and contacted state police, who confiscated the gun and detained the man for questioning before they allowed him to leave the airport to take the gun home and rebook his flight, according to the TSA.

The man, whose name was not released, was carrying a .22-caliber handgun loaded with 10 bullets, including one in the chamber, officials say.

It marked the fourth gun caught at the airport so far this year.

Three of the four were detected during March.

In 2018, TSA officers detected 21 firearms at the Boston airport’s checkpoints.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)