TSA: Man caught with loaded handgun at Logan Airport claimed co-worker put it in his bag

BOSTON (WHDH) - An Alabama man caught with a loaded handgun at Logan International Airport on Tuesday told officers that his co-worker may have put it in his carry-on bag, authorities said.

A Transportation Security Administration officer spotted the 9 mm caliber handgun loaded with five bullets as the suspect’s bag entered the checkpoint X-ray machine, according to the TSA.

TSA officials contacted state police, who confiscated the gun and detained the man for questioning.

The suspect, whose name has not been released, told officials that he did not know he had a loaded gun with him and speculated that his co-worker put it in his bag before he headed to the airport, the TSA said.

The man was cited on a state weapons charge.

