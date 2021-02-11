TSA: Man caught with razor-sharp ‘batarangs’ claimed they were a gift for his wife

(WHDH) — A man who was recently caught at an airport with three razor-sharp “batarangs” told officers that the items were a gift for his wife, according to the Transportation Security Administration.

The man was passing through Richmond International Airport in Virginia when officers found him to be in possession of the bat-shaped throwing stars, TSA spokesperson Lisa Farbstein said.

“Said he got them as a gift for his wife! A Valentine’s Day gift?! Perhaps he should just opt for traditional red roses instead,” Farbstein wrote in a tweet.

Batarangs were throwing weapons used by the DC Comics superhero Batman.

A man was caught by @TSA at Richmond Int'l Airport with these 3 bat-shaped throwing stars, (also known as batarangs) with razor-sharp blades as wings. Said he got them as a gift for his wife! A Valentine's Day gift?! Perhaps he should just opt for traditional red roses instead.🌹 pic.twitter.com/er0wacJAU4 — Lisa Farbstein, TSA Spokesperson (@TSA_Northeast) February 11, 2021

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)