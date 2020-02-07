TSA: NH man caught with loaded gun at Logan Airport

BOSTON (WHDH) - A New Hampshire man was caught with a loaded .32-caliber gun at Logan International Airport on Friday morning, officials said.

The Hancock resident was stopped when a TSA officer noticed the gun in the man’s belongings as he entered the checkpoint X-ray machine and state police were called to confiscate the weapon and detain the man for questioning.

The man was later allowed to return the handgun to his vehicle.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)