MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - A New Hampshire man was caught with a loaded handgun at Manchester-Boston Regional Airport on Sunday, officials said.

A Transportation Security Administration officer noticed the .45-caliber handgun loaded with eight bullets, including one in the chamber, when it appeared on the checkpoint X-ray monitor, according to TSA.

TSA contacted the Londonderry Police Department, who arrived at the checkpoint and allowed the man, a resident of Pittsfield, N.H., to hand off the gun to a family member.

This was the second gun caught at the airport this year, TSA said. Last year, officers stopped one gun at the airport checkpoint.

