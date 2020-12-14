TSA officers at Logan Airport bust passenger with box cutters hidden in shampoo bottle

TSA New England

BOSTON (WHDH) - Transportation Security Administration officers at Boston’s Logan Airport recently busted a passenger who tried to board a plane with box cutters hidden inside a shampoo bottle.

Photos shared by TSA New England showed a pair of box cutters wrapped in black tape that were stashed inside a bottle of Head and Shoulders.

“Nice try…but TSA officers at Boston Logan International Airport still caught a passenger trying to make a ‘clean’ get away by packing two box cutters in a shampoo bottle,” officials said in a Tweet. 

State police were notified and troopers took possession of the box cutters.

No additional details were immediately available.

 

