TSA officers at Logan Airport bust passenger with box cutters hidden in shampoo bottle

BOSTON (WHDH) - Transportation Security Administration officers at Boston’s Logan Airport recently busted a passenger who tried to board a plane with box cutters hidden inside a shampoo bottle.

Photos shared by TSA New England showed a pair of box cutters wrapped in black tape that were stashed inside a bottle of Head and Shoulders.

“Nice try…but TSA officers at Boston Logan International Airport still caught a passenger trying to make a ‘clean’ get away by packing two box cutters in a shampoo bottle,” officials said in a Tweet.

State police were notified and troopers took possession of the box cutters.

No additional details were immediately available.

Nice try…but @TSA officers @BostonLogan still caught a passenger trying to make a "clean" get away by packing two box cutters in a shampoo bottle. @MassStatePolice responded and took possession of the items.👊🏼👮🏼‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/988qDkf2b9 — TSA_NewEngland (@TSA_NewEngland) December 14, 2020

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)