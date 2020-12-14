TSA officers at Logan Airport bust passenger with marijuana hidden in shampoo bottle

TSA New England

BOSTON (WHDH) - Transportation Security Administration officers at Boston’s Logan Airport recently busted a passenger who tried to board a plane with marijuana hidden inside a shampoo bottle.

Photos shared by TSA New England showed two black packages of marijuana that were stashed inside a bottle of Head and Shoulders.

State police were notified and troopers took possession of the marijuana.

The TSA had initially said that officers discovered two box cutters in the shampoo. A correction was later issued.

No additional details were immediately available.

 

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Trending