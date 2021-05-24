TSA officers at Logan Airport bust travelers carrying array of weapons

BOSTON (WHDH) - Transportation Security Administration officers at Boston’s Logan Airport busted a number of travelers over the weekend who were carrying an array of weapons.

Officers seized pepper spray, a stun gun, a kubaton, and a switchblade knife, TSA New England said in a tweet.

The TSA reminded the public that none the items are allowed in carry-on bags.

To view a list of items that are allowed on flights, visit the TSA’s “What can I bring?” page.

