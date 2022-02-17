BOSTON (WHDH) - Transportation Security Administration officers at Logan Airport found $10,000 stashed inside a slow cooker on Thursday morning, officials said.

Officers stopped a passenger who was in possession of the countertop cooking appliance and found money hidden inside, according to TSA New England spokesman Dan Velez.

“Not sure why the passenger decided to hide money in a slow cooker, but @MassStatePolice eventually cleared the passenger and the money,” Velez said in a tweet.

There were no additional details immediately available.

