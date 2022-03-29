BOSTON (WHDH) - Transportation Security Administration officers at Boston’s Logan Airport found a butcher knife in a baby’s car seat on Monday, officials said.

The officers detected the 10-inch blade in a seat that was occupied by a young child, according to TSA New England.

State troopers responded and confiscated the knife.

“We love babies…but not butcher knives!” TSA spokesman Dan Velez said in a tweet.

Velez reminded travelers that knives need to be properly stored in a checked bag.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox