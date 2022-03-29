BOSTON (WHDH) - Transportation Security Administration officers at Boston’s Logan Airport found a butcher knife in a baby’s car seat on Monday, officials said.

The officers detected the 10-inch blade in a seat that was occupied by a young child, according to TSA New England.

State troopers responded and confiscated the knife.

“We love babies…but not butcher knives!” TSA spokesman Dan Velez said in a tweet.

Velez reminded travelers that knives need to be properly stored in a checked bag.

