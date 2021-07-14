BOSTON (WHDH) - Transportation Security Administration officers at Logan Airport in Boston recently stopped a traveler during a security screening who was in possession of a glass replica rifle.

“Ever seen a glass replica firearm? Our TSA officers Boston Logan did when they detected this bad boy during security screening,” TSA New England spokesman Dan Velez said in a tweet.

Velez noted that state troopers responded to the screening area and informed the traveler that they had to check the item.

Replica firearms can only travel in a checked bag, Velez said.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox