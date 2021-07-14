BOSTON (WHDH) - Transportation Security Administration officers at Logan Airport in Boston recently stopped a traveler during a security screening who was in possession of a glass replica rifle.
“Ever seen a glass replica firearm? Our TSA officers Boston Logan did when they detected this bad boy during security screening,” TSA New England spokesman Dan Velez said in a tweet.
Velez noted that state troopers responded to the screening area and informed the traveler that they had to check the item.
Replica firearms can only travel in a checked bag, Velez said.
