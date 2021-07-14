BOSTON (WHDH) - Transportation Security Administration officers at Logan Airport in Boston recently stopped a traveler during a security screening who was in possession of a glass replica rifle.

“Ever seen a glass replica firearm? Our TSA officers Boston Logan did when they detected this bad boy during security screening,” TSA New England spokesman Dan Velez said in a tweet.

Velez noted that state troopers responded to the screening area and informed the traveler that they had to check the item.

Replica firearms can only travel in a checked bag, Velez said.

Ever seen a glass replica firearm? Our @TSA officers @BostonLogan did when they detected this bad boy during security screening. @MassStatePolice responded and allowed the CA resident to check the item. Replica firearms can only travel in your checked bag. #nowyouknow pic.twitter.com/bNNzgIk2MG — TSA_NewEngland (@TSA_NewEngland) July 14, 2021

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)