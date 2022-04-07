BOSTON (WHDH) - Transportation Security Administration officers at Boston’s Logan Airport on Wednesday caught a man with a long blade that was concealed inside of a cane, officials said.

When questioned by state police, the man allegedly claimed that he had no idea the blade was hidden in the cane, according to TSA New England spokesman Dan Velez.

Velez says security officers cleared the man to travel after he surrendered the cane.

No additional details were released.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)