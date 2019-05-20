BOSTON (WHDH) - Transportation Security Administration officers caught two people with loaded handguns at Boston Logan International Airport Sunday.

A Pima County, Arizona man going through a checkpoint was stopped with a 9mm handgun that was loaded with six bullets, according to TSA.

He was arrested on weapons violations.

A Rindge, New Hampshire man was also allegedly stopped with a 9mm handgun loaded with six bullets, including one in the chamber, as well as a loaded clip with seven additional bullets.

He was cited on weapons charges.

In both unrelated incidents, TSA officers say they spotted the guns when the men’s belongings entered the X-ray machine.

This marks the fifth and sixth guns caught at Logan Airport.

Passengers are allowed to travel with unloaded firearms in checked baggage as long as they are properly packaged and declared. They must be secured in a locked, hard-sided case and packed separately from ammunition.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)