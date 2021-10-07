BOSTON (WHDH) - Transportation Security Administration officers discovered a replica grenade at Logan International Airport in Boston on Wednesday afternoon.

The replica grenade, which turned out to be a paperweight, was found in a Minnesota woman’s carry-on bag during security screening, according to the TSA.

The woman surrendered the item.

TSA is remind travelers that “Real or replica explosives can NOT travel with you on an airplane.”

