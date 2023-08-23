WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A Massachusetts woman was cited earlier this week after TSA officers found a loaded gun in her carry-on bag at Worcester Regional Airport, the TSA announced.

The TSA in a statement officers found the .22 revolver with six rounds inside during a security screening late Monday afternoon. Officers notified state police, who confiscated the gun and gave the 59-year-old woman a citation, according to the TSA. The woman was later allowed to continue.

This was the second firearm detection at Worcester Regional Airport this year following a separate detection earlier this month on Aug. 6. In both cases, the TSA said, the guns found at security were loaded.

TSA Federal Security Director for Massachusetts Bob Allison discussed this week’s incident in the TSA’s recent statement, saying a gun owner who has a Massachusetts license to carry “should know the rules and not bring a loaded firearm to a checkpoint.”

“Bringing a loaded firearm into a security checkpoint is dangerous for everyone in the vicinity,” Allison said.

TSA officers have detected 37 guns at checkpoints around New England to date in 2023.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)