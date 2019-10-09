TSA officers recover 2 guns in 3 days at Logan Airport

BOSTON (WHDH) - Transportation Security Administration officers at Boston’s Logan Airport have stopped two gun-toting passengers in the last three days, officials said.

A Uxbridge, Massachusetts, man who was said to be in possession of a 9mm gun loaded with 10 bullets, including one in the chamber, was bused at a checkpoint on Tuesday morning when his belongings entered an X-ray machine.

Massachusetts State Police later confiscated the handgun, detained the man for questioning, and issued him a summons.

On Sunday, TSA officials say another traveler was caught with .38 mm revolver and five loose bullets.

Fourteen guns have been confiscated this year at Logan Airport.

Travelers with concealed firearm permits are not allowed to bring guns onto airplanes in their carry-on bags. They are permitted to travel with firearms in checked baggage if they are properly packaged and declared.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)