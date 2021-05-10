BOSTON (WHDH) - Transportation Security Administration officers seized throwing knives from a minor at Logan International Airport in Boston over the weekend.

The throwing knives were detected during screening, according to TSA New England.

The minor had allegedly printed them using a 3-D printer.

“Even printed weapons are not allowed in your carry-on bags,” TSA New England wrote on Twitter.

This weekend @TSA officers @BostonLogan detected these throwing knives during security screening. These knives belonged to a minor who actually printed them using a 3D printer. Even printed weapons are not allowed in your carry-on bags! #3Dprinting pic.twitter.com/Fi4GxaAU2G — TSA_NewEngland (@TSA_NewEngland) May 10, 2021

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)