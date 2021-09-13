BOSTON (WHDH) - Transportation Security Administration officers prevented a Massachusetts man from carrying a loaded gun onto an airplane at Boston’s Logan Airport last week, officials said.

An officer detected a loaded 9mm firearm with a bullet chambered along with a magazine containing ten rounds in a 48-year-old man’s backpack on Friday afternoon, according to the TSA.

The man, whose name has not been released, was escorted out of the security checkpoint.

A typical first offense for carrying a loaded handgun into a checkpoint is $4,100 and can go as high as $13,669, the TSA noted.

There have been 12 firearms detected at Logan security checkpoints in 2021.

