TSA officers stop Mass. man with loaded handgun at Logan Airport

BOSTON (WHDH) - A Massachusetts man was detained at Logan International Airport after Transportation Security Administration officers caught him with a loaded handgun on Friday, officials said.

The Tyngsborough resident, whose name was not released, allegedly tried to pass through a security checkpoint with .22 caliber handgun loaded with 10 bullets, including one in the chamber.

The bust marked the 16th gun found in a carry-on bag at the airport in 2019, according to the TSA. Last year, officers caught 21 guns at airport checkpoints.

Massachusetts State Police confiscated the handgun, questioned the man, and issued him a summons.

Travelers with concealed firearm permits are not allowed to bring guns onto airplanes in their carry-on bags. Passengers are permitted to travel with firearms in checked baggage if they are properly packaged and declared.

