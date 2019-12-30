TSA officers stop NH man with loaded handgun at Logan Airport

TSA officers detected this antique handgun in the carry-on bag of a traveler ticketed to fly out of Boston Logan International Airport on December 30. (TSA photo)

BOSTON (WHDH) - A New Hampshire man was detained at Logan International Airport after Transportation Security Administration officers caught him with a loaded handgun on Monday morning, officials said.

Officers at an x-ray machine spotted a .45-caliber handgun loaded with a bullet in the chamber, in addition to an extra magazine with more bullets, according to the TSA.

Massachusetts State Police took possession of the gun, detained the Hooksett native, and questioned him.

The bust marked the second handgun recovered at an airport checkpoint within the last five days and the eighteenth gun caught in a carry-on bag this year.

Travelers with concealed firearm permits are not allowed to bring guns onto airplanes in their carry-on bags. Passengers are permitted to travel with firearms in checked baggage if they are properly packaged and declared.

