BOSTON (WHDH) - Transportation Security Administration officers stopped a passenger at Logan Airport on Tuesday who had an ornate Deringer pistol in their carry-on bag.

“Not the deadliest pistol out there, but nonetheless, it’s still prohibited from being in your carry-on bag,” the TSA wrote in a tweet.

Yesterday @TSA officers @BostonLogan detected this Deringer pistol during security checkpoint screening. Not the deadliest pistol out there, but nonetheless, it's still prohibited from being in your carry-on bag. pic.twitter.com/j1QlMz2Edq — TSA_NewEngland (@TSA_NewEngland) July 21, 2021

