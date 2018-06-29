(WHDH) — The Transportation Security Administration is expecting to screen a record-breaking number of people Friday as Independence Day approaches.

Around 2.7 million passengers and crew members are expected to board a plane Friday, with about 28.3 million screenings projected to take place from June 28 to July 9.

If the TSA’s projection comes true, then June 29 will be marked as the busiest checkpoint screening day of the year.

The current record for screenings in TSA history came on Nov. 28, 2004, when 2,713,864 passengers and crew members boarded a plane three days after Thanksgiving.

Will you be flying for the #FourthofJuly holiday? Remember to pack properly, arrive early, and follow the instructions provided by our TSA officers. #SummerTravel pic.twitter.com/k2mMcfs24y — TSA (@TSA) June 26, 2018

