(WHDH) — Travelers looking to take their Thanksgiving leftovers on the plane should make sure they know which food can be packed in a carry-on bag and what items must be checked.

The Transportation Security Administration said solid foods such as turkey and stuffing are allowed in carry-on bags, while creamy foods such as cranberry sauce, gravy and mashed potatoes must be 3.4 ounces or less.

Travelers using ice or ice packs to keep their food cold must make sure they are completely frozen solid when presented for screening. If the ice or ice packs is slightly melted, they must also be 3.4 ounces or less and placed in a quart-sized bag with other liquids.

Any creamy foods that exceed 3.4 ounces must go in checked bags.

Feast your eyes on this information! If traveling by air this #Thanksgiving, we have some food for thought. Solid foods such as turkey and stuffing are good to go in carry-on bags. Creamy foods such as cranberry sauce, gravy, mashed potatoes and dressings must be 3.4oz or less. pic.twitter.com/MXBr5K7qHe — TSA (@TSA) November 24, 2020

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)