TSA stopped a traveler after finding a toilet-paper ‘gun’ in his bag

A traveler was stopped when a toilet paper holder shaped like a revolver triggered an alarm at Newark Liberty International Airport.

(CNN) — TSA agents at New Jersey’s Newark Liberty International Airport were prepared to give a traveler crap when they spotted a revolver in his carry-on bag.

But upon closer inspection, what they thought was a gun was really a gun-shaped toilet paper holder.

“Yes, this most unusual revolver was not designed to spin bullets,” TSA joked in a press release on Thursday. “It was designed to spin toilet paper.”

The “realistic replica gun” triggered an alarm when the bag it was in went through an X-ray machine.

“TSA does not permit travelers to bring real or replica firearms through a checkpoint,” the agency said. “However, it would have been ideal to pack this pistol in a checked bag.”

Travelers who follow the rules will have an easier time rolling through security.

