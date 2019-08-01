TSA stops Kevin Bacon for sweet potato in his carry-on

BOSTON (WHDH) - Some of you may enjoy bacon on your potatoes, but the TSA is skeptical of Kevin Bacon’s potato.

The actor shared a photo of his sweet potato on Instagram that officers flagged in his carry-on during a recent trip.

The post read, “If I saw this on the X-ray I would have searched my bag as well.”

According to the TSA, it’s OK to pack fruits and vegetables in luggage, but officers have authority to inspect anything that appears suspicious.