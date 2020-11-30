TSA stops traveler with throwing knives at Logan Airport

Photo credit: TSA New England

BOSTON (WHDH) - The Transportation Security Administration stopped a traveler who tried to board a flight with throwing knives at Boston’s Logan Airport on Monday morning.

“Throwing knives look cool, but they’re still not allowed in your carry on bag,” TSA New England said in a tweet.

Officials reminded the public that items like the knives need to be packed away in checked baggage.

The traveler chose to voluntarily abandon the knives.

 

