TSA stops traveler with throwing knives at Logan Airport

BOSTON (WHDH) - The Transportation Security Administration stopped a traveler who tried to board a flight with throwing knives at Boston’s Logan Airport on Monday morning.

“Throwing knives look cool, but they’re still not allowed in your carry on bag,” TSA New England said in a tweet.

Officials reminded the public that items like the knives need to be packed away in checked baggage.

The traveler chose to voluntarily abandon the knives.

