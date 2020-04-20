TSA: Woman tried to board plane at Logan with handgun, loose bullets

BOSTON (WHDH) - A Florida woman is facing charges after she allegedly tried to board a plane at Boston’s Logan Airport with a handgun and loose bullets.

The Transportation Security Administration says officers stopped the woman on Sunday when a gun was spotted as her belongings entered a checkpoint X-ray machine.

Massachusetts State Police confiscated the handgun, along with four bullets, and detained the woman for questioning prior to citing her on a state weapons charge, according to the TSA.

TSA officers at Logan have caught five people with firearms in 2020. Eighteen people were busted in 2019.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)