CONCORD, N.H. (WHDH) - Officials are looking to identify people at Concord High School in New Hampshire who came in contact with a person who tested positive for tuberculosis.

The New Hampshire Division of Public Health Services Bureau of Infectious Disease Control confirmed in a letter to the community that a person with the infectious disease was present in the high school.

The high school is working closely with the bureau to identify all people who may have had contact with the infected person.

Those who are identified as a contact will be notified.

Superintendent Kathleen Murphy says the district is planning an online community meeting facilitated by public health officials to provide information and answer questions.

Tuberculosis is an infectious disease that is spread in the air by coughing or singing or shouting, according to the DPH.

Not everyone infected with tuberculosis bacteria becomes sick and tests are available to determine if someone was infected.

Those who do become sick may experience a persistent cough, fever, and unexplained weight loss.

