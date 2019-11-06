Tuck driver arraigned following crash that damaged Millbury home

WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - The man who drove his truck into a home in Millbury was arraigned on numerous criminal charges in Worcester District Court on Wednesday.

Richard Scalise appeared before a charge to face in connection with the crash on Rivelin Street, including his second offense for operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs.

Police said the truck went through a stop sign at the intersection of Milbury Avenue and Riverlin Street and hit another car before plowing into the home, shearing off a gas meter.

The woman in the car was taken to the hospital, police said, but no one in the home was injured.

Brenda Whitmore said her husband Robert had just opened the door to hang a Christmas wreath when the truck slammed into their house “like a bomb.”

“All of a sudden, bang, I jumped back and … I was lucky, very lucky,” Robert Whitmore said.

