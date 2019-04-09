(WHDH) — Tuesday may be on the chillier side but that won’t stop Ben & Jerry’s lovers from enjoying Free Cone Day.

The popular ice cream company plans on giving away a million scoops of ice cream between noon and 8 p.m. at shops across the nation.

The tradition started back in 1979 when co-founders Ben Cohen and Jerry Greenfield threw a party for the citizens of Burlington, Vermont after opening the doors to their renovated gas station. This soon turned into an annual event.

“We’re nothing without our fans,” Ben & Jerry’s CEO Matthew McCarthy said. “This is one of our favorite days of the year. It’s a special tradition and I can’t wait to see all the smiles and happiness Free Cone Day brings.”

People can also enter a sweepstakes to win a year’s worth of free ice cream.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)