Tuesday night’s Red Sox-Orioles game postponed due to rain; makeup date announced

BOSTON (WHDH) - Tuesday’s matchup between the Boston Red Sox and Baltimore Orioles at Fenway Park has been postponed due to rain.

The forecast calls for an extended period of sustained rain throughout the afternoon and evening.

The game will be rescheduled as the first game of a day-night doubleheader Wednesday beginning at 1:05 p.m.

Wednesday’s regularly scheduled game remains at 7:10 p.m.

Tickets for Monday’s game will be good for admission to the rescheduled contest at 1:05 p.m.

