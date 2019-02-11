BOSTON (WHDH) - Parts of Massachusetts are under a winter storm warning as residents dealt with another midweek snowstorm that caused a treacherous evening commute.

Snow began to fall in Worcester County around 1 p.m. on Tuesday before it moved into the Boston-area.

Steady snowfall continued through the evening commute before shifting to sleet and freezing rain.

Gov. Charlie Baker said people should use their “best judgment” in preparing for the storm.

Baker told reporters that projections showed the storm moving into the Boston area at about 3 p.m. and for it to “snow very hard for a pretty long period of time.”

Many school districts announced early dismissals or cancellation of after-school activities on Tuesday. Some have issued early start times for Wednesday.

Baker said the MBTA plans to add trains to help people get home safely, as more than 350 personnel work to keep the tracks clear.

Parts of Berkshire, Middlesex, Essex, Franklin, and Worcester counties are under a winter storm warning, while parts of Barnstable, Plymouth, Bristol, Norfolk, Suffolk, Hampden, Hampshire, Worcester counties are under a winter weather advisory.

Nantucket and Martha’s Vineyard are not impacted by the watch or advisory.

Boston is expected to receive about three to four inches of snow.

Points north and west of Boston could get four to six inches, while south of the city will likely see less than four inches.

Moderate to heavy snow for the evening commute tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/n41AXgDxQ1 — Chris Lambert (@clamberton7) February 11, 2019

**Poor Travel Tue PM & Evening**. Accumulating snow during the week…odd for this winter. Snow arrives 1-3pm Tue and changes to sleet, freezing rain 6-8pm. Plan on 3-4" in Boston…more snow north…less south. Around 5" in Worcester. #7news pic.twitter.com/ysnjPZfj4o — Jeremy Reiner (@jreineron7) February 11, 2019

