BOSTON (WHDH) - Tuesday the puppy is ready for adoption three weeks after being rescued in East Boston.

The chihuahua-mix puppy was brought to the MSPCA Angell Medical Center in late November to be treated for Parvovirus. After plenty of intensive care and follow-ups, the MSPCA-Angell said he is ready to find his forever home.

“Tuesday is an incredible pup and we’ve loved being able to help him recover,” the organization said in a Tweet. “His story went around the world and moved many hearts! We expect there will be *a lot* of interest in adopting him.”

The MSPCA-Angell will be accepting adoption inquiries until midnight Tuesday. Those interested in adopting him may apply at mspca.org/tuesday.

