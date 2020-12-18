Tufts doctor creates pandemic-friendly ‘I’ll stay home for Christmas’ song

BOSTON (WHDH) - A local infectious disease doctor found a creative way to encourage people to stay home this holiday season.

Dr. Shira Doron from Tufts Medical Center changed the words to the classic song “I’ll Be Home for Christmas” to include a message about social distancing and remaining six feet apart.

And the song creation was a family affair.

“My son played all the music, he arranged and performed all the instruments, and actually produced the audio,” Doron said.

Although Doron admits the song is a little silly, she said it’s meant to send a serious message.

“Here in healthcare, we are really asking people to think about us, and to think about the patients that we are taking care of here when they’re making their holiday plans,” she said.

