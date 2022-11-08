A former Tufts doctor, charged with attempted sex trafficking of a child, is facing a judge Tuesday.

Prosecutors said Dr. Sadeq Quraishi texted with an undercover agent who claimed to be selling underage girls for sex. They said he then agreed to purchase sex with one of the children.

As 7NEWS previously reported, court documents show Quraishi, an anesthesiologist, was arrested as part of a sting operation in which he allegedly paid $250 to an undercover federal agent posing as a 14-year-old girl’s mother.

In a statement, a Tufts Medical Center spokesperson said: “When we learned today of the disturbing allegations made against Dr. Quraishi, we immediately suspended his medical staff privileges, and he has been placed on leave while we await further information from law enforcement.”

If convicted, he faces at least 10-15 years in prison.

