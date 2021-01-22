Tufts doctor provides guidance on dealing with COVID-19 variant

BOSTON (WHDH) - A doctor at Tufts Medical Center in Boston is providing guidance now that a COVID-19 variant has been detected in Massachusetts.

Dr. Shira Doron is addressing questions around mask-wearing now that the coronavirus pandemic has gotten complicated with a more contagious strain spreading across the U.S.

Some are wondering if it is wise to don two masks when outside and in contact with others, but Doron said that is not necessary.

“The existence of the variant shouldn’t make us do new things, it should make us do the old things really really well, really religiously and really carefully,” Doron said.

Scientists believe the new variant latches onto our cells more efficiently, so it takes less virus and less time to infect someone.

Although double-masking isn’t the solution, Doron said wearing a mask with multiple layers will help combat the spread.

“The answer is that two layers are better than one, three layers are better than two. So the issue is not how many masks, it’s how many layers,” she said.

Doron says people should not let their guard down and should continue to social distance, avoid gathering with others, refrain from traveling and stay away from people who don’t live in your home without a mask on.

