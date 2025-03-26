MEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - Tufts University is investigating reports of one of its students being detained and their visa taken away.

The president of Tufts said they have received reports that an international graduate student was taken into custody by federal authorities Tuesday night.

The university said they were told the student had their visa status terminated and the student was reportedly taken from an off campus apartment in Somerville.

Tufts put out a statement following the arrest, saying “the university had no pre-knowledge of this incident and did not share any information with federal authorities prior to the event […] and the location where this took place is not affiliated with Tufts University”.

This comes as students from other universities around the country are also being detained by ICE. A doctor and professor at Brown University, Dr. Rasha Alawieh, was recently deported. Alawieh was on her way back to the U.S. from Lebanon when she was detained at Logan Airport.

Despite having a visa and a federal judge ordering Alawieh not to be moved, she was sent back to Lebanon.

Homeland Security officials said Alawieh openly admitted to supporting a Hezbollah leader.

Now, Tufts University is offering support to the detained student and other members of their international community.

