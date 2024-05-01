MEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - Tufts University said it is issuing a no trespass order to pro-Palestinian protestors camped out on campus.

The school’s president said he did not want it come to this point, but he feels the situation is escalating and it’s time for demonstrators to leave.

In a letter to the community, the school says they’ve held meetings with the protesters to find common ground, but they haven’t been able to come to an agreement.

As the encampment has grown, so too have the school’s safety concerns.

They claim the protesters have brought in additional demonstrators who are not affiliated with the school, and demonstrators have been harassing staff as they try to clean up campus ahead of commencement on May 19.

In that letter, the president and other Tufts leaders wrote: “The protesters have refused our offers and have continued to escalate matters by expanding the encampment. We continue to do everything within reason to avoid the confrontations seen at other universities. But the encampment needs to end, and Commencement setup needs to begin.”

School officials also claim the protesters have taken and painted furniture that was rented by Tufts for an event and are refusing to give it back to the company that owns it.

Tufts says students who don’t leave could now be suspended, but protesters told 7News they will not back down.

Protesters at MIT also continued their encampment into Wednesday. That school’s president said she sympathizes with demonstrators but some have gone too far.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)