Tufts making residence halls available to house medical personnel, coronavirus patients

BOSTON (WHDH) - Tufts University announced Monday that it will be making its residence halls available to house medical personnel, first responders, and patients during the coronavirus pandemic.

The university announced the move in an effort to help prevent the spread of the virus as Boston-area hospitals prepare for a surge in cases that will threaten their capacity in the coming days, Tufts Now wrote in a post.

The university says it will segment its campus into separate zones for different types of populations.

“As COVID-19 continues to have an impact globally and locally, it is clear that support and action are needed from all corners. Individuals, communities, and institutions can all play a part in mitigating the spread of this pandemic,” said Tufts University President Anthony P. Monaco.

The university has offered to house Cambridge Health Alliance patients including COVID-19 positive patients who are no longer in need of critical care, medical personnel from Cambridge Health Alliance and Tufts Medical Center who cannot return home to potentially vulnerable family members in high-risk populations, first responders from the cities of Somerville and Medford, and Tufts staff members whose presence is required on campus.

