BOSTON (WHDH) - Tufts Medical Center and Floating Hospital for Children will welcome its first full-time four-legged employee Wednesday.

Bob the Goldendoodle will become the Floating Hospital for Children’s first full-time, in-residence community service dog on National Dog Day.

The position was funded by the Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation.

