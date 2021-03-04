Tufts Medical Center begins administering Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine

BOSTON (WHDH) - Tufts Medical Center in Boston began administering the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine Thursday.

Mary Chin, CEO of the Asian American Civic Association, was the first patient to receive the shot at the hospital.

“Well I feel a little achy but it’s not scary, it’s new, so it’s a little bit of an ache but I expected something. With something this important to my body, it’s going to be different,” she said moments after getting vaccinated. “The vaccine is a miracle but it’s just the beginning of the healing.”

Tufts Medical Center obtained a shipment containing 2,000 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine Tuesday, giving Massachusetts a third vaccination option in its push to get more shots in arms.

The single-dose vaccine was approved for emergency use over the weekend.

Massachusetts has also been giving out the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines.

