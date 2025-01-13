BOSTON (WHDH) - For the second straight year, Tufts Medical Center has broken a record for life-saving surgeries.

In 2024, doctors at Tufts set a new record in New England for completing 70 adult heart transplants, which is nine more than their total for 2023, the hospital announced Monday.

No other center in New England has reached more than 60 adult heart transplants within a single calendar year, the hospital said.

“Definitely takes a whole village to make this happen, and I’m grateful, very fortunate, to be a part of this team that will do anything to help the patients,” said Dr. Indranee Rajapreyar, medical director of cardiac transplantation at Tufts Medical Center.

The new record marks the third time in the past nine years that Tufts Medical Center has set a record for adult heart transplants in the region.

“We set them up for success and they enjoy their quality of life, not just survival, but enjoy their quality of life with the new gift that they have receive,” Rajapreyar said.

Tufts Medical Center has been performing heart transplants since 1985.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)