Tufts Medical Center closed to ambulances after water main break floods Boston streets

BOSTON (WHDH) - A water main break sent water flowing down streets in downtown Boston Sunday morning, forcing Tufts Medical Center to temporarily close the hospital to ambulance traffic.

Water could be seen gushing out of the main at the intersection of Kneeland and Washington streets moments after the break.

A spokesperson for Tufts released a statement that said the burst has affected water pressure and even access to water in some areas of the campus.

They are utilizing alternative methods of plumbing and sanitation.

“We are able to safely care for patients and appreciate the work our team is doing to make accommodations,” the statement read.

So far, crews have been able to shut the water off in the area.

The cause of the break is under investigation.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7News for the latest developments.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)