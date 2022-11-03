BOSTON (WHDH) - A doctor at Tufts Medical Center has been charged with attempted sex trafficking, according to law officials.

Court documents show Dr. Sadeq Quraishi, an anesthesiologist, was arrested as part of a sting operation in which he allegedly paid $250 to an undercover federal agent posing as a 14-year-old girl’s mother, in exchange for sex with the teen.

In a statement, a Tufts Medical Center spokesperson said:

“When we learned today of the disturbing allegations made against Dr. Quraishi, we immediately suspended his medical staff privileges, and he has been placed on leave while we await further information from law enforcement.”

Prosecutors said Quraishi was arrested at a Greater Boston hotel and will appear in federal court next week, after appearing on Thursday to face charges.

In a press release sent to 7NEWS by J. W. Carney, Jr. & Associates, the law firm said Quraishi “firmly denies the allegations that have been made against him.”

“He looks forward to contesting these claims in court where he is confident that he will be exonerated,” the statement read.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

