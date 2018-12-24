Tufts Medical Center doctor killed by falling ice in NH

CRAWFORD NOTCH, N.H. (WHDH) – A Tufts Medical Center doctor was struck and killed by falling ice Sunday in New Hampshire, officials say.

Dr. Judith Pinsker, a primary care physician from Wellesley, was hit while hiking with her family in Crawford Notch, New Hampshire.

They were hiking on the Frankenstein Cliff trail in Hart’s Location, not far from Mt. Washington.

