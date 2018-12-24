Tufts Medical Center doctor struck, killed by falling ice in NH

CRAWFORD NOTCH, N.H. (WHDH) – A Tufts Medical Center doctor was struck and killed by falling ice Sunday in New Hampshire, officials say.

Dr. Judith Pinsker of Wellesley died Sunday.

New Hampshire Fish and Game says she was hit falling ice.

Hikers and ice climbers tried helping her get off the trail.

Pinsker worked as a primary care physician at Tufts Medical Center.

She had been hiking with her family in Crawford Notch, New Hampshire Sunday.

They were hiking on the Frankenstein Cliff trail in Hart’s Location, not far from Mt. Washington.

