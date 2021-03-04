Tufts Medical Center to begin administering Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine

BOSTON (WHDH) - Tufts Medical Center in Boston is set to start administering the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine Thursday.

The hospital received a shipment containing 2,000 doses of the vaccine Tuesday, giving Massachusetts a third vaccination option in its push to get more shots in arms.

The vaccine was approved for emergency use over the weekend.

Massachusetts has been giving out the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines.

