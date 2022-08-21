BOSTON (WHDH) - Tufts Medical Center is worried how the 30-day Orange Line shutdown will effect patients.

The hospital’s Orange Line stop was one of the stops that was left without shuttle service in the MBTA’s initial diversion plans.

On Thursday the MBTA announced that they would be adding supplemental shuttle service to the hospital as well as an extra Silver Line stop in nearby Chinatown.

“We do think that added shuttles will help with staff,” Tufts Medical Center COO Diana Richardson said.

Richardson said that the hospital is still concerned about patient access, especially since the supplemental shuttles do not run at times that patients typically come to Tufts for ambulatory care.

Richardson said that if the area does experience gridlock, the hospital will work with the city and law enforcement to make sure patients can get the care they need. Richardson said that the hospital encourages patients to call their doctor to work with them to find options to get access care.

