BOSTON (WHDH) - Tufts Medicine announced that it is cutting several hundred positions after a difficult financial year.

Tufts will eliminate about 170 open positions and 70 primarily administrative positions held by existing team members, according to a statement from the healthcare provider.

The company said the decision will not affect the delivery of patient care and they will continue to work with external partners to address the financial crisis impacting the healthcare system.

“Like many health systems in the Commonwealth and across the country, Tufts Medicine has experienced significant financial challenges due to post pandemic capacity constraints, reliance on higher cost contract labor, especially in nursing, and delays in discharging patients for post-acute care,” Tufts said. “While we have diligently implemented cost-controlling measures across the system, we must now make the incredibly difficult decision to reduce our workforce.”

“We remain fully committed to our workforce of 13,000 talented people, our patients and their families, and our mission to support the diverse communities we serve,” the company added.

